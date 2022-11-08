Bloomberg Daybreak, anchored from New York, Boston, Washington DC and San Francisco provides listeners with everything they need to know. Hear the latest economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news.
Today we’ll be entering the extreme world of Amber Mozo, the daughter of legendary surf photographer Jon Mozo, who will for the first time face the wave that took her father’s life. We’re in Hawaii at Pipeline, which features some of the most dangerous surf around. Later, we’ll explore the latest innovation in surfing – Flexi-Hex: the eco-friendly boardsports packaging invention.
WWE Plans Long-Term Push in Africa With Tryouts, Partnerships
Grocery Inflation Hits Record High as UK Families Battle Crisis
Nagel Says ECB Must Continue Rate Hikes Even If It Hurts Growth
Kishida’s Cabinet Approves Japan’s $198 Billion Extra Budget
China Downgrades Priority of Economy for Future Legislation
Taiwan’s Gogoro Sees India as ‘Holy Grail’ for EV Technology
Countries Set to Bolster Global Methane Pledge at Climate Summit
Retailers in the US Push Big Holiday Discounts to Ease Inventory Avalanche
Nvidia to Sell New Chip in China It Says Meets US Export Ban
Jumia Tumbles as Co-Founders Step Down From African E-Commerce Platform
EU Prepares More Iran Sanctions Over Crackdown on Protests
Thailand Drops Plan to Allow Foreigners Buy Land After Backlash
CEO of Australia’s Top Pension ‘Terrified’ of Global Cash Grabs
Billionaire Ken Griffin Praises New Florida Home: It’s Not the Low Taxes
Ferrari, Lamborghini and Other Supercar Sales Boom in Japan
Air Show Seeks to Position China as Global Competitor
Gaming Out Market Reactions to the US Midterm Elections
Liverpool Going on Sale Highlights Soccer’s Financial Fickleness
Billions in Bank Buybacks if Winter Is Mild
Will the No. 2 Movie Theater Chain Find a Happy Ending?
Twitter’s Big Debt Bills Add Urgency to Musk’s Turnaround Plans
Xi’s New No. 2 Faces Challenge to Make China’s Economy Hum Again
Korea Urges More ESG Focus on Women to Address Fertility Crisis
Adidas, Nike Must Pick Up the Pieces After Antisemitism Ruins Deals
COP27 Latest: Ireland Wants New Finance Tools for Weather Risks
What Happens After Warming Hits 1.5C? A Guide to Climate Overshoot
NYC Kids Are Still Leaving Public Schools in Pandemic-Fueled Exodus
Why Georgia Is Keeping Such a Close Watch on Atlanta’s Elections
How a Death Star-Shaped Treehouse Landed in Austin’s Favorite Park
Kim Kardashian Poised to Beat Investor Suit Over Crypto Hype
Formula One Sponsorships From Crypto Firms Dwindle With Downturn
Ethereum Insiders to Get Fee Cuts That Others Won’t in Upgrade
A customer packs shopping into the boot of a car at an Aldi Stores Ltd. supermarket in Sheffield, UK.
Katie Linsell
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton.
Inflation on the weekly supermarket shop has struck a record high in the UK, making it harder for families to put food on the table.