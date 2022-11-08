 Skip to content
Fiat Wins EU Top Court Fight Over Tax Bill

  • EU top court gives binding ruling in tax crackdown dispute
  • Ruling is a blow to EU’s attack on allegedly unfair tax deals

Stellantis NV’s Fiat won its challenge at the European Union’s top court to topple a €30 million ($30 million) tax bill imposed by the bloc’s antitrust regulators. 

The EU Court of Justice annulled the European Commission’s decision in a binding judgment on Tuesday, saying that its analysis was “erroneous.” 