Fetterman, Democrats Sue Over Pennsylvania Undated-Ballots Rule in Echo of 2020 Battle

National Democratic groups filed a federal lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania’s plan to disregard mail-in ballots missing a handwritten date next to the voter’s signature on the security envelope.
The suit, filed Monday and joined by Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, illustrates how Tuesday’s midterm elections -- and potentially control of Congress -- may be influenced by litigation over absentee ballots in Pennsylvania, as the 2020 presidential election was. Fetterman is running against Republican Mehmet Oz in one of the tightest races that will determine control of the chamber.