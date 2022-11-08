Apple Stock’s Safe-Haven Status at Risk as Headwinds Mount

Apple Inc.’s status as a relative haven in this year’s bear market is under threat amid growing concern that iPhone sales are weakening, portending further declines for technology stocks more broadly.
Over the weekend, the Cupertino, California-based company said Covid-related lockdowns in China would cause shipments of its newest premium handsets to be lower than previously expected. Bloomberg News also reported that due to weaker demand, Apple expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14s this year than first anticipated.