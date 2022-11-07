World Leaders Arrive in Egypt for Climate Summit: COP27 Update

More than 100 world leaders started arriving in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for the UN’s annual climate change summit, attempting to maintain momentum in the battle to curb planet-warming emissions.
Despite an early breakthrough to put the issue of compensating poorer countries for the impact of climate change on the summit’s agenda, delegates are downbeat on prospects for big new commitments to rein in planet-warming emissions. Rising energy prices, accelerated by Russia’s war in Ukraine, have led many governments to prioritize security of supply over the transition to cleaner energy.