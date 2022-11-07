Walgreens-Backed VillageMD to Buy Parent of CityMD

VillageMD, a primary-care provider controlled by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., has agreed to acquire the parent of CityMD, the urgent-care center chain.
Walgreens said it will invest $3.5 billion to support the acquisition, according to a statement. Walgreens will remain the biggest shareholder of VillageMD with a 53% stake after the deal closes. The transaction is valued at approximately $8.9 billion including investments from Evernorth, a subsidiary of Cigna Corp. The deal confirms a Bloomberg News report last month that the Walgreens-backed company was exploring a combination with Summit Health-CityMD.