 Skip to content
Green

UK, Kenya Agree to Hasten $4.1 Billion of Climate Projects

Fishing on Lake Victoria&nbsp;in Kisumu, Kenya.&nbsp;

Fishing on Lake Victoria in Kisumu, Kenya. 

Photographer: Ed Ram/Getty Images

The UK and Kenya will accelerate the implementation of climate projects worth 500 billion shillings ($4.1 billion) in the East African nation.

A sum of 425 billion shillings will be spent on a dam on Tana River to support the generation of 1 gigawatt of power and provide water to irrigate 400,000 hectares of farmland, the UK government said in a statement following a meeting between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Kenya’s President William Ruto at the international climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.