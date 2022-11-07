Sunak’s Cabinet Picks Under Scrutiny After Ally’s Bullying Claim

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces mounting unrest in his ruling Conservative Party as questions swirl about his judgment after a key ally was accused of bullying a colleague.
Wendy Morton, who served as chief enforcer in former premier Liz Truss’s short-lived government, submitted a complaint over a series of expletive-filled text messages Gavin Williamson sent her following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September. Williamson, whom Sunak appointed to his Cabinet last month but was a backbench MP at the time, told Morton that there was a “price for everything,” after he accused her of keeping him off the guest list for the Queen’s funeral.