Ryanair Holdings Plc lifted its full-year passenger goal and said earnings should top €1 billion euros ($995 million), while playing down the likely impact of a recession on demand for its low-cost flights this winter.
Europe’s biggest discount airline now expects to fly 168 million people in the year that began April 1, up from 166.5 million previously, it said in a statement Monday. The Irish company posted a first-half profit of €1.37 billion following a bumper summer as travel rebounded from the coronavirus crisis.