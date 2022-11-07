 Skip to content
Ryanair Lifts Passenger Target, Shrugs Off Recession Threat

  • Ryanair now expects to fly 168 million passengers in FY23
  • Carrier expects full year profit of €1 billion to €1.2 billion
Ryanair passenger aircraft at London Stansted Airport.Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Ryanair Holdings Plc lifted its full-year passenger goal and said earnings should top €1 billion euros ($995 million), while playing down the likely impact of a recession on demand for its low-cost flights this winter.

Europe’s biggest discount airline now expects to fly 168 million people in the year that began April 1, up from 166.5 million previously, it said in a statement Monday. The Irish company posted a first-half profit of €1.37 billion following a bumper summer as travel rebounded from the coronavirus crisis.