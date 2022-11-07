Billionaire Chris Rokos Joins Macro Traders Heading for Record Year With 44% Surge

Billionaire Chris Rokos is on track to record his best year, joining a string of macro trading peers such as Said Haidar and Crispin Odey in profiting as central banks start reversing years of quantitative easing.
His $14.5 billion hedge fund returned about 5.4% last month, bringing gains for the year to 44%, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. If sustained for the rest of the year, the performance will be Rokos’ best since he started trading for his own firm in 2015. It also recovers the record losses he suffered last year.