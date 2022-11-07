Poland Seeks Foreign Financing as Bond Selloff Raises Costs

Poland aims to tap financing from sovereign wealth funds and foreign-currency bond sales in an effort to take pressure off the domestic market as borrowing costs spiral, a person familiar with the plan said.
The Finance Ministry will organize meetings with foreign investors and focus issuance in the first quarter of next year, according to the person, who asked not to be named because the talks aren’t public. Poland hasn’t set a target on how much it plans to raise abroad, the person said. The ministry declined to comment.