Mississippi River Barge Prices Plunged Over the Last Week

Thanks to a mix of improving weather conditions and general seasonality, the price to move grain down the Mississippi River has fallen by about a third during the last week.
For the last several months, a severe drought in the Midwest has lowered the water levels on the Mississippi River to their worst depth since the 1980s, which had the effect of constraining the flow of barges carrying grains and other goods. As discussed on a recent episode of the Odd Lots podcast, this had caused the spot price of barge transport to explode roughly 10 times above normal levels.