Imran Khan to Resume Push For Early Elections After Being Shot

Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan will flag off his supporters to resume a march to Islamabad and continue pushing for early elections after being released from a hospital for treatment of a leg wound sustained in a shooting at a public rally.
Khan will address his supporters virtually on Tuesday, and their march will restart from the spot where he was shot at on Thursday, according to Fawad Chaudhry, a leader in his Tehreek-e-Insaf party. The former cricket star will join them two weeks later as they get closer to the capital. He will continue to recuperate at his residence in Lahore, the capital of the most populous province of Punjab.