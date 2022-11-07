 Skip to content
Markets

DoubleLine’s Sherman Is ‘Not Touching’ High-Yield Bonds Just Yet

  • Deputy CIO says comparable yields can be found in high-grade
  • If adding junk bonds, do at the expense of equities: Sherman
Jeffrey Sherman&nbsp;

Jeffrey Sherman 

Photographer: Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg

Almost double-digit yields on junk-rated debt aren’t enticing to DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Sherman. 

While the belief that the Federal Reserve may slow down the pace of its interest-rate hikes, boosting risk assets like junk bonds, it’s premature to think that the central bank will meaningfully dial back, according to the $98 billion asset manager’s deputy chief investment officer. The average US junk bond yields just above 9%, outside of a pandemic-fueled spike in 2020, that’s the loftiest level since early 2016, Bloomberg data show. 