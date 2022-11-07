 Skip to content
Bucs' Tom Brady Goes Over 100,000 Yards Passing for Career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa, Fla. (AP) -- Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.

The league’s career passing leader entered the matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions needing 164 yards to reach a plateau the 45-year-old quarterback concedes no one would have imagined possible for him to achieve when he entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick in 2000.