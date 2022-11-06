Your Sunday UK Briefing: Recession Fears About to Be Realized

Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton.

The big agenda: Rishi Sunak’s government continues to work on its fiscal plan for Nov. 17 that will include big tax hikes and deep spending cuts to plug a budget hole of about £50 billion ($56 billion). Leaks will no doubt pick up steam as the announcement nears; Joe Mayes looks into some of the many measures under discussion. Sunak hopes the budget will rebuild the trust lost during the short but chaotic stewardship of Liz Truss. Yet many Tory Party members want the new PM to deliver a plan for growth, not just gloom. There’s also the sticky issue of how Sunak will calibrate Britain’s place in the world, a topic Kitty Donaldson and Alberto Nardelli explore.