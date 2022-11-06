Sunak Spends on African Climate Projects Before Heading to COP27

The UK will invest in Egyptian and Kenyan clean energy projects and fund rainforest protection in the Congo basin as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged British support for countries on the front-line of climate change.
Sunak will attend the COP27 climate summit in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, his first foreign trip as prime minister. He initially planned to skip the meeting, but changed his mind after critics questioned his commitment to Britain’s push for net-zero emissions. He will hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italy’s Georgia Meloni.