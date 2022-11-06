 Skip to content
George Daniels Wristwatch Fetches Record $4 Million in Geneva

  • Auction bid is highest sale price for a British wristwatch
  • Spring Case Tourbillon was George Daniels’ personal watch
The George Daniels timepiece.
Source: Phillips

By

A rare George Daniels timepiece sold at auction in Geneva for more than $4 million, a record price for a wristwatch produced by a British maker.