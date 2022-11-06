Elliott Said to Tender Shares to PMI’s Swedish Match Bid

Elliott Investment Management LP, the biggest shareholder of Swedish Match AB, plans to tender its shares to Philip Morris International Inc.’s $16 billion takeover offer for the nicotine pouch maker, according to people familiar with the matter.

Backing from Elliott leaves the Swiss company on track to complete the takeover of Swedish Match, said the people who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. The hedge fund holds a 10.5% stake and had the potential to block the deal, which has a minimum 90% acceptance rate.