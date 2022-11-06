One of the longest-running news programs on the air, "Face the Nation" offers insight and analysis on the top issues of the day.
In South African townships oppressed because of unemployment, crime, drugs and violence, and where many of the population are suffering from HIV and Aids, this inspiring feature-length documentary follows the journey of six people who transform themselves through yoga, and documents the impact that yoga has on their families, and communities.
Elliott Said to Tender Shares to PMI’s Swedish Match Bid
Your Sunday Briefing: The Final Countdown
French Study Finds No Inflation Profiteering in Food Sector
Economy of Extremes Looms Over US Voters on Midterm Election Eve
UK Chancellor Hunt Plans £10 Billion Tax Rule Changes: Telegraph
Rogers Finally Gets Its Day in Court to Rescue Shaw Takeover
State Taxes on Student-Debt Relief Would Hit Black Borrowers Hardest
Geneva Scraps Drone-Fighting Eagle Brigade Over Safety Concerns
Democratic Voter Enthusiasm Closes Gap in NBC Pre-Midterms Poll
‘Shut Manston Down’ — Hundreds Protest Outside Migrant Centre in Pouring Rain
Houston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars Hardest
Billionaires Reshape Governor Races With Just 0.01% of Fortunes
'Black Adam' Tops Box Office Again on Quiet Weekend
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Georgia Now College Football's Standard
Democrats Have Alienated the Voters They Need Most
Misinformation Is What Divides America Now
The Preppers Were Right All Along
US Housing Hit by Spiraling Mortgage Rates as Inflation Persists
El Salvador’s $300 Million Bitcoin ‘Revolution’ Is Failing Miserably
US and China Go From Growing the Pie to Fighting Over Slices
Sky-High Electricity Is Biden’s New Pain Point Before Elections
China Starts COP27 With Call for Climate Aid to Poorer Nations
Global Warming Turned 2022 Into a ‘Chronicle of Climate Chaos’
How a Death Star-Shaped Treehouse Landed in Austin’s Favorite Park
The Enduring Appeal of ‘I Voted’ Stickers
The Beijing Marathon Returns, With Some Covid-Zero Conditions
Ethereum Insiders to Get Fee Cuts That Others Won’t in Upgrade
UK Parliament Group Starts NFT Inquiry as Crypto Scrutiny Grows
This Week in Crypto: Elon Musk, Dogecoin, Zimbabwe
(AP) -- Georgia has aspired to be Alabama.
Not just a national champion. The Bulldogs did that last year, going through the Crimson Tide to snap a 41-year title drought.