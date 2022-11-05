 Skip to content
Thailand to Beat Tourism Target as Indians, Malaysians Lead Rush

  • Full-year arrivals to top 10 million: government spokesman
  • More than 18 million visitors likely in 2023: tourism agency
Thailand is counting on tourism revival to offset the hit from high global energy prices and volatile financial markets that sent its&nbsp;currency&nbsp;to a 16-year low and&nbsp;inflation&nbsp;to a 14-year high earlier this year.&nbsp;

Photographer: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg

Thailand is on course to surpass its target to attract 10 million foreign visitors this year as Malaysians and Indians lead the return of holidaymakers while most Chinese travelers, who topped the list before the pandemic, stay home due to the nation’s Covid-Zero policy.

Tourist arrivals totaled 7.56 million as of Oct. 30, with at least 1.5 million visitors a month expected during the remainder of the year, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement Saturday. Flight bookings from India and Malaysia to Thailand showed a load-factor of 85% and 68% respectively during November and December, he said.