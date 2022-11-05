Manchin Slams Biden for End-of-Coal Vista He Calls ‘Outrageous’

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin called President Joe Biden’s suggestion that US coal plants would shut down “outrageous and divorced from reality,” slamming his fellow Democrat three days before midterm elections where the party’s congressional majorities are at stake.
While Manchin didn’t specify which of Biden’s comments he found offensive, his furious statement followed the president’s campaign speech in California on Friday in which he hailed the transition from coal energy to wind and solar as renewable technologies become more cost competitive. As burning coal become less economically viable, “we’re going to be shutting these plants down all across America,” Biden said.