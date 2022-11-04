Trader Arrested in Ibiza Awaits FX Case That’s Dividing Wall Street

Over almost three decades in the City of London, the aggressive trading strategies of Glen Point Capital co-founder Neil Phillips made him few friends even as they burnished his reputation as a hard-charging trader.
Those sharp elbows have now drawn the attention of the US Department of Justice, which charged Phillips with market manipulation in September. The move sent shockwaves from the Spanish island of Ibiza -- where he was arrested on vacation and is now awaiting an extradition hearing -- all the way back to Wall Street.