Markets

Powell Snub Leaves Stock Bulls Facing Ruthless Valuation Math

  • Fed model highlights potential pain for relentless dip buyers
  • Big market swings means a tough time for equity bears as well
Jerome Powell

Jerome Powell

Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
With hopes dashed of a Federal Reserve reprieve, investors are being forced to do something they’ve been trying to avoid all year: assess stocks on their merits. What they’re seeing isn’t pretty.

The S&P 500 slumped 3.4% this week -- reversing about half its rally since mid-October at one point -- as Jerome Powell’s unwavering war on inflation and America’s worsening recession odds exposed a valuation backdrop that may only be resolvable through more investor pain. Climbing bond yields are exacerbating a situation where equities can be framed as anywhere from 10% to 30% too expensive based on history. 