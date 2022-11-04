Powell Snub Leaves Stock Bulls Facing Ruthless Valuation Math

With hopes dashed of a Federal Reserve reprieve, investors are being forced to do something they’ve been trying to avoid all year: assess stocks on their merits. What they’re seeing isn’t pretty.
The S&P 500 slumped 3.4% this week -- reversing about half its rally since mid-October at one point -- as Jerome Powell’s unwavering war on inflation and America’s worsening recession odds exposed a valuation backdrop that may only be resolvable through more investor pain. Climbing bond yields are exacerbating a situation where equities can be framed as anywhere from 10% to 30% too expensive based on history.