Penfolds Targets Younger Chinese Drinkers With Locally Made Wine

Australian winemaker Penfolds is aiming to win over a younger generation of Chinese drinkers with the sale of its first locally-made wine.
The red blend, under the company’s new One by Penfolds label, was launched in September in China, and sits in a collection that features wines produced in California and France. The wine has playful packaging and a presence on digital channels like JD and TikTok, while drinkers can access a suite of emojis via a QR code on the label. It retails at 228 yuan ($31) a bottle.