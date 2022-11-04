Ex-MoviePass CEOs Charged With Scheming to Defraud Investors

Two former MoviePass Inc. executives were charged with securities and wire fraud for allegedly scheming to defraud investors of the parent of the bankrupt company.
Theodore Farnsworth, 60, of Miami, and J. Mitchell Lowe, 70, of Miami Beach, are accused of making false representations relating to Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc., which bought MoviePass in 2017 and ran it until it collapsed into bankruptcy in 2020. Farnsworth is the former chief executive officer of Helios & Matheson, while Lowe was MoviePass’s CEO from 2016 to 2020.