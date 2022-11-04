Biden Hits New Midterm Note, Targeting ‘Junk’ Banking and Airline Fees

President Joe Biden has added a last-minute boast about his administration’s efforts to eliminate surprise banking and airline fees to his stump speech, just four days from midterm elections that will determine whether Democrats retain control of Congress.
“I’m doing away with unfair hidden fees,” Biden said at a Democratic Party rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday, before making similar remarks in suburban California. “You bounce a check, and you have to pay $35 bucks or $50 bucks. You have an excess credit card fee of $50 bucks if you’re late on your payment. Ending those. They’re gone.”