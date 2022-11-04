 Skip to content
Biden Hits New Midterm Note, Targeting ‘Junk’ Banking and Airline Fees

  • White House seeking to end baggage charges, bounced-check fees
  • Economy is at top of voters’ minds ahead of Election Day
Biden speaks during a New Mexico Democrats rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Nov. 3.

Photographer: Adria Malcolm/Bloomberg
President Joe Biden has added a last-minute boast about his administration’s efforts to eliminate surprise banking and airline fees to his stump speech, just four days from midterm elections that will determine whether Democrats retain control of Congress.

“I’m doing away with unfair hidden fees,” Biden said at a Democratic Party rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday, before making similar remarks in suburban California. “You bounce a check, and you have to pay $35 bucks or $50 bucks. You have an excess credit card fee of $50 bucks if you’re late on your payment. Ending those. They’re gone.”