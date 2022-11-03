China's Lockdowns Meant 70% Profit Margins for Shanghai Food Distributor

A Shanghai food distributor seeking to list in Hong Kong has come under scrutiny for its ability to profit off China’s Covid lockdowns, after a listing prospectus touted how earnings margins soared as high as 70% during the city’s bruising two-month crisis.
Pang Pang Xiang (China) Co. Ltd., which typically sells meals and foodstuffs to school cafeterias and corporate canteens, said it recorded strong gross profit margins with a pivot to providing groceries to people stuck in their homes during the outbreak, when food shortages were rife.