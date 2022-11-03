Peloton’s 90% Crash Is Just the Latest Spiral for Former Market Winners

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s miserable year has sent its shares spiraling by 90% over the last 12 months. But it’s hardly alone as a former market darling that is now plunging.
The fitness company is one of 45 members of the Russell 3000 Index to lose more than 90% of their value in the past year, Carvana Co. and Redfin Corp. among them. Companies that thrived during Covid lockdowns, those that went public via SPAC merger and firms favored by ARK’s Cathie Wood have all taken their lumps. Combined, the group’s market value has plummeted below $15 billion, compared with nearly $190 billion a year ago.