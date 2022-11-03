 Skip to content
Iron Ore’s Slump Likely to Deepen Until China’s Economy Revives

  • Crisis-hit steel industry reported a loss in the last quarter
  • Miners aren’t under any great pressure to reduce supply
Iron ore is one the poorest performing commodities this year, and the rout in prices is only likely to deepen until China’s economy stages a revival.  

Futures in Singapore have fallen for seven straight months, the worst run since the contract debuted in 2013. At around $81 a ton, the mineral costs about a third of its peak in May last year.