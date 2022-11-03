 Skip to content
Chinese Rocket Booster Renews Anxiety About Space Debris Falling to Earth

  • Debris could hit somewhere on Earth as early as Friday
  • Experts call for international space debris regulations
The Long March 5B rocket, carrying China’s Mengtian module, lifts off from Hainan Island, China, on Oct. 31.
The Long March 5B rocket, carrying China’s Mengtian module, lifts off from Hainan Island, China, on Oct. 31.Source: CNS/AFP/Getty Images
A massive Chinese rocket booster is headed for an uncontrolled fall through the atmosphere Friday, sparking concerns that pieces of the giant vehicle could crash to Earth.

It’s the fourth time in two years a large Chinese rocket has headed for an uncontrolled impact and that has many space industry experts crying foul. Both the US and Europe adhere to a rule that any space debris that is disposed of over the Earth must not exceed a one-in-10,000 chance that it will cause an injury on the ground, a threshold experts say China’s rocket exceeds. 