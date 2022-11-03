Chile’s President Announces Reform to Fix Pension Crisis

Chile’s President Gabriel Boric unveiled a pension reform plan that seeks to meet one of the key social demands nationwide, and “finish” with the existing private pension managers, known as AFPs.

The new law would force employers to pay an additional 6% of their employees’ wages to a publicly-run social security system to improve current and future retirement payments for the poor. That will be on top of the 10% people already pay into individual savings accounts. Congress still has to approve the bill.