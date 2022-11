Amazon.com Inc. is struggling to recover from lackluster results last week, leaving it a touch away from the longest streak of daily losses in more than three years.

The e-commerce and cloud-computing giant’s shares are lagging behind most of its megacap peers and the market overall this year. Shares fell 3.1% on Thursday in their seventh straight daily decline, the longest such streak for the stock since an eight-day rout that ended in August 2019. The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 2% on Thursday.