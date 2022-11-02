Sharp Yen Swing Has Traders on Watch for Post-Fed Japan Reaction

A sharp reversal in the yen in the wake of a hawkish Federal Reserve had currency traders on edge Thursday, with Japan on holiday and the threat of intervention still looming.
The Japanese currency erased a gain of almost 2% to trade little changed around 147.85 per dollar as the greenback quickly rebounded from initial losses and US stocks did an about turn. While the latest Fed statement introduced the prospect of smaller rate hikes starting as soon as December, Chair Jerome Powell suggested they will go higher than earlier projected.