Airbnb’s Chesky Says He’s ‘Very Confident’ About Travel Demand

Airbnb Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said he feels good about the fourth quarter, citing the home-rental site’s adaptable sales model and customers’ continuing interest in long-term stays.
Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg Technology anchor Emily Chang, Chesky responded to Airbnb’s shares dropping 13% on Wednesday after the company said it expects the pace of bookings to “moderate slightly” in the last three months of the year. The forecast followed Airbnb reporting record revenue in the third quarter and its highest-ever adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.