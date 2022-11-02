 Skip to content
Google Plans Slow Rollout of AI App Creating Art From Text

Alphabet Inc.’s Google is preparing an app that will use artificial intelligence to let consumers create images by typing a few words. 

People will only be able to do two things with the app: construct buildings through a function called “City Dreamer,” or use the “Wobble” feature to interact with a cartoon monster, Douglas Eck, a principal scientist at Google, said at the company’s AI@ event in New York Wednesday. The tools will be available through Google’s AI Test Kitchen app. A release date for the new capabilities wasn’t given.  