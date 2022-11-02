Google Plans Slow Rollout of AI App Creating Art From Text

Alphabet Inc.’s Google is preparing an app that will use artificial intelligence to let consumers create images by typing a few words.

People will only be able to do two things with the app: construct buildings through a function called “City Dreamer,” or use the “Wobble” feature to interact with a cartoon monster, Douglas Eck, a principal scientist at Google, said at the company’s AI@ event in New York Wednesday. The tools will be available through Google’s AI Test Kitchen app. A release date for the new capabilities wasn’t given.