Cybercrime Buoys Security Software in Bear Market

Companies that make security software have turned out to be a relative bright spot in this year’s stock market meltdown, favored by both traders and firms looking to make acquisitions.
The critical nature of security -- especially given high-profile hacks -- means companies and governments are unlikely to skimp on spending for it, even as the threat of a recession weighs on technology budgets. And the long-term need for protection has made takeover targets of companies including Mandiant Inc. and KnowBe4 Inc.