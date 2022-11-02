 Skip to content
Crypto
Deals

Binance, With Over $1 Billion to Spend, Weighs Buying a Bank

  • Aims to ‘bridge the gap’ between crypto, traditional finance
  • Binance is open to minority stake or outright acquisition
Changpeng Zhao&nbsp;speaks at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, on&nbsp;Nov. 2.

Changpeng Zhao speaks at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, on Nov. 2.

Photographer: Zed Jameson/Bloomberg
By

Binance Holdings Ltd. founder and CEO Zhao “CZ” Changpeng, who last month said the crypto exchange may spend more than $1 billion on deals this year, is considering targets including banks as the boundary between the digital-asset industry and traditional finance blurs. 

“There are people who hold certain types of local licenses, traditional banking, payment-service providers, even banks. We’re looking at those things,” Zhao said in an interview at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, without identifying a target. “We want to be the bridge between crypto and the traditional, financial world.”