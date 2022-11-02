 Skip to content
China Says It’s Sticking to Covid Zero, But That Hasn’t Stopped Stock Frenzy

  • Stocks extend rally after unverified post on policy shift
  • Health authorities reiterate plans to stick with Covid Zero
A health worker takes a swab sample in Shanghai on Nov. 1.

Photographer: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

A rally in US-listed Chinese stocks went unabated as a fresh set of unverified social media posts buoyed hopes for an economic reopening, even after health authorities said that China will stick to its Covid Zero policy.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index of 65 Chinese stocks has risen 4.8% over the last two sessions. Investors snapped up stocks that are sensitive to reopening, with restaurant operator Yum China Holdings Inc. and online travel agency Trip.com Group Ltd. seeing some of the biggest gains. Internet giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. also rose.