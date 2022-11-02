Cash, Traders and Oil: How Glencore Bribed Its Way Across Africa

Less than four weeks after South Sudan became an independent country in 2011, a delegation of Glencore Plc traders arrived by private jet in search of oil. They were carrying with them $800,000 in cash to pay bribes.
The revelation was among several detailed in a London courtroom on Wednesday that showed how, decades after Glencore founder Marc Rich created the popular image of commodity traders criss-crossing the globe to dispense bribes in exchange for lucrative contracts, remarkably little had changed in the way some traders at the company were doing business.