Cash, Traders and Oil: How Glencore Bribed Its Way Across Africa

  • Trader made illegal payments of more than $28 million
  • Commodities trader to be sentenced in London on Thursday
Kalidas Madhavpeddi leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, UK, on Nov. 2.
Kalidas Madhavpeddi leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, UK, on Nov. 2.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
Less than four weeks after South Sudan became an independent country in 2011, a delegation of Glencore Plc traders arrived by private jet in search of oil. They were carrying with them $800,000 in cash to pay bribes.

The revelation was among several detailed in a London courtroom on Wednesday that showed how, decades after Glencore founder Marc Rich created the popular image of commodity traders criss-crossing the globe to dispense bribes in exchange for lucrative contracts, remarkably little had changed in the way some traders at the company were doing business.