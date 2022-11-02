Boeing’s 737 Deliveries Dipped in October on New Fuselage Flaw

Boeing Co. only delivered 27 of its cash-cow 737 jetliners last month as its quality inspectors found and fixed a flaw in some of the narrowbody jet’s frames, Stan Deal, the planemaker’s commercial chief, told investors Wednesday.
That’s a dip from the 37 narrowbodies that Boeing handed over in September. While the planemaker isn’t expected to reveal its full monthly deliveries and sales until next week, executives provided a glimpse of the shortages of engines and an influx of new hires that have dragged on its factory output.