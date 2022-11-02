Fed Pivot Hopes Look Overblown, Barclays and HSBC Strategists Warn

The stock market’s recent optimism looks misplaced with the rally too dependent on expectations the US Federal Reserve will drop hints that rate hikes will slow, according to strategists at Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc, who urge caution.
The narrative for a pivot is “overblown,” strategists led by Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note. While global policy makers may be nearing peak hawkishness, a cut in Fed rates -- historically a pre-condition for equities to start a new bull market -- is still distant, they said.