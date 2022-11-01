Traders Rush to Buy Scarce UK Debt From BOE While They Still Can

The dash for scarce UK government debt was on full display Tuesday, according to the breakdown of Bank of England’s inaugural sale of bonds purchased under its quantitative easing program.

Traders placed almost £1 billion of bids on a single bond maturing January 2026, equivalent to 40% of total demand at the auction. They were rushing to get hold of the security before its time to maturity falls below three years, which would make it ineligible from future sales. The BOE reciprocated by selling them more than half of its daily £750 million target.