 Skip to content
Markets
Deals

Apollo’s Athene Is Loaning Money to Tiger Global’s Venture Capital Arm

  • Athene’s Tiger-related assets totaled $531 million at midyear
  • Tiger Global aiming to diversify ranks of lenders for VC arm
Apollo Global Management LLC signage&nbsp;in New York.&nbsp;

Apollo Global Management LLC signage in New York. 

Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg
By

Apollo Global Management Inc. is helping to finance the growing venture capital business at Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management, one of last year’s most active investors in closely held technology companies.  

Affiliates of Apollo’s Athene insurance business made at least $330 million of loans secured by assets in Tiger Global venture funds, primarily their stakes in private firms, during the first six months of this year, state regulatory filings show. While JPMorgan Chase & Co. had been the main provider of such loans, Tiger Global has sought to diversify lending sources for its VC operation. 