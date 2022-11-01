Refund Checks Arrive for Student Loan Borrowers Who Paid During Pandemic

Some student loan borrowers are starting to receive refund checks from the government, even as President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan is tied up in court.

The government is sending money to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020, when interest rates fell to zero and payments were suspended. The checks are part of a little-known provision of the Covid-19 stimulus program that is getting new attention because millions of borrowers expect to have at least $10,000 in student debt forgiven. For many, it’s the first tangible sign that Biden’s plan is working.