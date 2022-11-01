Sri Lanka Can’t Afford Enough Fuel Imports, Energy Minister Says

Sri Lanka is still struggling to afford international fuel prices and is unable to fully procure the country’s requirements, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.
The cash-strapped country is still seeking financial assistance from oil-producing countries, but has yet to secure any aid apart from an existing deal with India, Wijesekera said Tuesday on the sidelines of the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi. Sri Lanka’s financial crisis has been stretching on for months, impeding its ability to pay for food and fuel.