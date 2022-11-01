SpaceX Set to Launch Falcon Heavy on Classified US Space Force Mission

SpaceX is set to launch its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida on a classified mission for the US Space Force, marking the return of the rocket after a more than 3-year hiatus. The launch is scheduled for as early as 9:41 am local time on Tuesday. The flight will be just the fourth launch of the Falcon Heavy since its debut in February 2018, a relatively infrequent launch cadence for a vehicle that has been hailed as the most powerful rocket now in operation.

When Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., first announced plans to create the rocket in 2011, it was touted as a new and powerful option for customers in need of launching large satellites. The big rocket has roughly a dozen launches planned over the next several years, with the majority of flights designated for the Defense Department and NASA’s science missions.