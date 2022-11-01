Germany Targets Windfall Profits to Finance Power Price Subsidy

The German government plans to collect windfall profits from electricity companies despite legal uncertainties about the proposal, according to a government paper seen by Bloomberg.
The money, which will be collected retroactively from September 2022, will be used to finance electricity subsidies for companies and households as part of a policy that will go into effect as soon as this January. In an earlier leaked draft paper, the government had planned to begin skimming profits in March, which several experts said at the time would be unconstitutional.