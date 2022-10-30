Once Silicon Valley’s ‘Party Animal,’ Rothenberg Goes to Trial for Fraud

Mike Rothenberg, the venture capitalist once described as Silicon Valley’s “party animal,” now is fighting to stay out of prison.
In a criminal trial that begins Monday, Rothenberg faces charges of fraudulent conduct and making false statements that federal prosecutors say helped him misappropriate almost $19 million. He's accused of lying to banks about his wealth while trying to obtain loans and taking fees beyond what investors agreed to. The government expects his jury trial in Oakland, California, to last at least a week.