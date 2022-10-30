Malaysia’s RHB Aims to Launch Digital Bank in 2023, CEO Says

RHB Bank Bhd. plans to introduce its digital banking platform as early as the second half of next year, its top executive said, as Malaysia’s fifth biggest lender looks to hold back a tide of fintech startups.
The bank and its partner Boost, an arm of communications giant Axiata Group Bhd., could invest as much as 1 billion ringgit ($212 million) in the venture, RHB’s Chief Executive Officer Mohd Rashid Mohamad said in an interview at his office in Kuala Lumpur. Boost and RHB were among five groups that won digital bank licenses from Bank Negara Malaysia, the country’s central bank, in April. The others chosen include ventures led by Singaporean tech firms Grab Holdings Ltd. and Sea Ltd.